LeBron James' arrival sparks shopping frenzy for Philadelphia 76ers gear at sports stores

Sixers fans are celebrating the arrival of LeBron James and the excitement is already creating a business boom across Philadelphia.

At Shibe Vintage Sports in Center City, customers have been rushing in to buy Sixers gear after learning the 4-time NBA champion is joining the team.

Store manager Darren Nowicki says business took off immediately after James made the announcement. The store has seen strong demand for T-shirts, jerseys, baseball caps, winter hats and everything in between.

"The phone has been ringing off the hook," Nowicki said. "It's a historic moment, really, to have an all time great player like Lebron coming to the Sixers."

Nowicki said the store did an entire day's worth of sales in just two hours.

For some fans, the announcement was a sign to buy now before demand increases.

"I might as well hop on grabbing some of the merch before the prices probably go up to an unaffordable rate," Chelsea Gault from Fairmount said.

But the excitement surrounding James goes beyond merchandise. Fans said they're eager to see the energy he could bring to Philadelphia and the chance to see one of basketball's biggest stars play in person.

"If I met the King, I would do everything I want to do with him, like get his autograph and picture with him," Sage Jusko from Las Vegas said.

It has been 43 years since the Sixers last won a championship. Many fans believe the future Hall of Famer could help the team end that drought.

"We already have a great team and he'll make it even better. And I think he'll have a real opportunity to win his fifth ring," Thomas Keily from Greenville, South Carolina said.

Shibe Vintage Sports expects demand to remain high, with official LeBron James Sixers merchandise expected to arrive in the coming days.

Some fans said James' longevity is part of what makes the moment so exciting.

"I have Lebron's Olympic USA jersey from the Beijing Olympics," Sean Jusko from Las Vegas said. "I think he's an amazing player. It's incredible he's still going and playing at such a high level too."