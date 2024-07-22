LeBron James named Team USA's male flagbearer for Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Paris making final preparations for Olympics Paris making final preparations for 2024 Olympics 01:33

NBA star LeBron James was named the male flagbearer for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, who wasn't exactly sure what the opening ceremony was all about at his first Olympics in 2004, was chosen by his fellow U.S. Olympians for Friday night's event.

He will be the third basketball player — and the first men's player — to carry the U.S. flag at the start of the Olympic Games. Dawn Stanley carried the flag at the Athens Games in 2004 and Sue Bird at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

The 39-year-old James got word of the honor Monday in London, a few hours before the U.S. men's team was scheduled to play its final pre-Olympics exhibition game against World Cup champion Germany.

The moment LeBron James found out he will be the first 🇺🇸 #USABMNT athlete to serve as a @TeamUSA Flag Bearer. pic.twitter.com/kEWK45BBQH — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 22, 2024

"It's an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together," James said in a statement. "For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I'm proud to be a part of this important moment."

Stephen Curry, a first-time Olympian, nominated his teammate on behalf of the U.S. men's team.

"We understand how much of an honor it is to be in that position and I think Bron's entire career, on and off the court, speaks for itself as him being worthy of that honor," Curry said in the nomination video.

"He has represented what it means to be excellent both on and off the court in his commitment to service and to uplifting the community in all ways that he knows how has been a lifelong passion," Curry added. "And the work speaks for itself."

The female U.S. flagbearer is expected to be revealed Tuesday.

In 2020, the International Olympic Committee decided that national delegations would have two flagbearers — one male, one female — a move to promote gender parity. The U.S. is expected to have nearly 600 athletes in the Paris Games, about 53% of whom are female.

This will be an opening ceremony like none other in Olympic history: Thousands of athletes will be part of a flotilla sailing along the River Seine at sunset toward the Eiffel Tower. It's a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route, with about 320,000 guests set to watch from the river bank and about 1 billion more, Olympic officials estimate, watching on televisions around the world.