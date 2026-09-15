Domestic violence survivor says Laurel House in Montgomery County saved her life

Laurel House, a domestic violence agency in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, will host an event at the end of September called "Breaking the Silence: When Healthcare Listens" at The Belle at the Blue Bell Country Club. It aims to strengthen the bridge between healthcare and survivor safety.

A victim of domestic violence shared disturbing details with CBS News Philadelphia of what happened to her and her children to help raise awareness and help other families.

Jill, who doesn't want us to use her last name, said her ear is permanently disfigured after being repeatedly punched. She has permanent scars left from domestic abuse she and her children endured until her husband was sent to prison.

"He would stick needles under our nails," Jill said. "He would use a dog shock collar on us. He strangled all of us several times."

Jill found refuge at Laurel House, which provides shelter, counseling and supportive services for victims of domestic violence.

"Laurel House saved my life and my kids' life," Jill said.

After years of therapy, Jill said she and her children have recovered.

"Domestic violence happens to one in four women and one in seven men," Stacy Dougherty, the executive director at Laurel House, said. "So, it's a significant issue."

Dougherty said Laurel House has a medical advocacy department, a domestic response team and a counseling department.

In addition to helping victims, Laurel House does a lot of community outreach, raising awareness with training and education.

The event on Sept. 24 highlights the vital role the medical community has in identifying and responding to domestic violence.

"It's important for professionals working in the medical fields to be able to pick up on signs and symptoms of domestic violence and then be able to safely refer to them and safely support them," Dougherty said.

It's the kind of support that Jill said saved her and her children.

Laurel House has a 24-hour hotline. Text the word "hope" to 8-5-5-1-1. Counselors are available around the clock