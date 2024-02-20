Man found guilty in 2021 murder of Temple student Samuel Collington

Latif Williams found guilty in 2021 murder of Temple student Samuel Collington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia man was found guilty of the November 2021 murder of Temple University student Samuel Collington after a bench trial concluded Tuesday.

A judge ruled Latif Williams guilty on a third-degree murder charge in Collington's Nov. 28, 2021 death.

Collington, 21, had just returned from Thanksgiving break to his off-campus apartment and was unloading his car on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue, near Dauphin Street.

Police say Williams approached Collington and attempted to rob him and steal his car before shooting the Liberal Arts student twice in the chest.

Collington was a native of Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, and a former City Hall intern and Eagle Scout.

Sentencing is set for May 1, 2024.