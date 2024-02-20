Watch CBS News
Man found guilty in 2021 murder of Temple student Samuel Collington

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia man was found guilty of the November 2021 murder of Temple University student Samuel Collington after a bench trial concluded Tuesday.

A judge ruled Latif Williams guilty on a third-degree murder charge in Collington's Nov. 28, 2021 death. 

Collington, 21, had just returned from Thanksgiving break to his off-campus apartment and was unloading his car on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue, near Dauphin Street.

latif-williams.jpeg

Police say Williams approached Collington and attempted to rob him and steal his car before shooting the Liberal Arts student twice in the chest.

Collington was a native of Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, and a former City Hall intern and Eagle Scout.

Sentencing is set for May 1, 2024.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 12:32 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

