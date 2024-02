In a packed courtroom, a judge ruled Latif Williams guilty on a third-degree murder charge in Collington's Nov. 28, 2021 death.

Man found guilty in killing of Temple University student Samuel Collington In a packed courtroom, a judge ruled Latif Williams guilty on a third-degree murder charge in Collington's Nov. 28, 2021 death.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On