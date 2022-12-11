Watch CBS News
Late Temple coach John Chaney honored by city council

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia City Council honored a local college basketball legend on Sunday. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson presented a citation to the family of the late Temple coach John Chaney.

Fittingly, this took place at the John Chaney Memorial High School showcase which raises money for Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Chaney was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 89.

