Larry Christenson, former Philadelphia Phillies World Series champion, dies at 72

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Larry Christenson, who won a World Series with the team in 1980, died Friday morning.

The Phillies announced Friday night that Christenson died unexpectedly on a fishing trip with family and friends in Washington state. He was 72.

"It is with great sadness that we just learned of the passing of Larry Christenson who was a friend for 50 years," Phillies legend and Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt said in a statement. "Larry was very special, the guy that kept in touch with all of us, he always had a smile on his face, he never forgot a moment he spent with you. His passing will leave a hole in all of our hearts. May he rest in peace."

Christenson, who was a member of the 1980 World Series champion team and 1983 National League pennant team, spent his entire 11-year career with the Phillies from 1973-83. The Phillies selected him in the third round of the 1972 MLB draft.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 4, 1978: Pitcher Larry Christenson #38 of the Philadelphia Phillies starts his wind-up from the mound during Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. James Drake / Getty Images

Christenson, an Everett, Washington, native, made his big league debut on April 13, 1973, at the age of 19 against the New York Mets. He earned the win in a complete game.

Christenson had a career-best 19 wins in 1977. In that season, he was the winning pitcher and hit a grand slam as apart of a five RBI game in the Phillies' NL East division clinching win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Christenson's 11 career home runs are tied with Rick Wise for the most in franchise history as a pitcher. He ranks ninth on the club's all-time list in games started with 220.

Christenson, aka "LC," was also an active supporter of Phillies charities and local nonprofits. The Phillies said the club is extending its condolences to Christenson's family during this difficult time.

"My heart is heavy today," Former Phillies great and Wall of Famer Larry Bowa said in a statement. "LC was a tremendous teammate, an outstanding pitcher and a true friend. Win or lose, he was always the life of the clubhouse. He loved the game and enjoyed every minute of his big league career. He will be deeply missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."