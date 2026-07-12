Man who threatened Wawa patrons arrested after barricade in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, police say

A man who threatened Wawa patrons and said he was going to grab his gun was arrested after a barricade in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, Sunday, police said.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. in the area of the Wawa on North Lansdowne Avenue in Delaware County, according to police.

Lansdowne police said the man fled to a nearby apartment building when officers arrived on the scene.

According to police, officers tried to contact the man, who is known to law enforcement, but he threatened to get his gun and "fight any officers who entered the building."

Police said they established a perimeter at the scene out of an abundance of caution and requested additional resources, including the Delaware County Emergency Response Team.

Officers at the scene made numerous attempts to de-escalate the situation by calling the man by phone, but they were unsuccessful, police said. The man briefly exited the apartment building during the barricade but then went back inside and refused commands or communication, police said.

Eventually, police said, the Delaware County Emergency Response Team entered the building and took the man into custody at a third-floor apartment without incident.

Patrons at the Wawa and nearby residents were evacuated from the immediate area for their safety because of the barricade, police said.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

"I want to commend every officer and emergency responder who assisted during this incident. Their professionalism, patience, teamwork, and commitment to de-escalation resulted in a peaceful resolution to what could have been a very dangerous situation. Their actions reflect the highest standards of law enforcement and public service," Lansdowne Police Department Chief Kenneth C. Rutherford Jr. said in a statement. "I would also like to thank the residents, businesses, and motorists for their patience and understanding throughout the incident. We recognize that this event caused traffic delays and disruptions to normal daily activities, and we greatly appreciate the public's cooperation as we worked to ensure the safety of everyone involved."