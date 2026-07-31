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1 person dead in fire at Lansdale, Pennsylvania apartments

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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One person was killed when a heavy fire spread to multiple homes in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, police said Friday.

Crews responded to a fire on the 800 block of Andover Road shortly after 6 a.m.

Emergency responders were called to two attached homes burning and with people trapped inside.

lansdale-fire.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes. At that time, firefighters found one person dead inside. They have not yet been identified.

Residents of four homes have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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