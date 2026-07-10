Kyle Schwarber joins Bryce Harper in MLB Home Run Derby, will be one of 2 Phillies competing

Kyle Schwarber is back hitting bombs in one of the MLB's most beloved events.

The MLB's leader in home runs will be participating in the Home Run Derby, the Phillies announced on social media Friday.

He joins fellow Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, potentially setting up a rematch of the 2018 Home Run Derby, which Harper won as a member of the Washington Nationals. In that iteration, Harper hit 19 home runs in the final round, narrowly edging out Schwarber's 18.

Monday's Home Run Derby will be the third time Schwarber has competed; he lost in the first round of the 2022 Home Run Derby to Albert Pujols.

Schwarber leads all hitters in home runs with 32 and broke the Phillies franchise record for most home runs hit before the All-Star break.

Also competing in the derby are Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker, Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras, Royals outfielder Jac Caglianone, Yankees first baseman Ben Rice, and Rays third baseman Junior Caminero. There's still one spot in the derby up for grabs.