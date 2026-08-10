Edmundo Sosa drives in 3 runs, Andrew Painter carries no-hitter into 6th as Phillies beat Cardinals

Edmundo Sosa drove in three runs and Kyle Schwarber reached base four times as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Monday night.

Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter took a no-hitter into the sixth before running out of steam. Iván Herrera's one-out double broke up the no-hit bid, and Alec Burleson followed with a two-run single that chased Painter after 93 pitches.

Painter (2-8) allowed two runs on two hits, walked three and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings as the Phillies won their second straight and for the seventh time in 10 games. Jonathan Bowlan earned his first save in four chances.

Brandon Marsh singled and scored on a Hunter Dobbins throwing error, and Sosa followed with an RBI single to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

Schwarber, who leads the National League with 35 homers, singled and scored in the fifth, and doubled home Garrett Stubbs in the seventh to add to the lead. Schwarber also walked twice.

A two-run double by Sosa in the eighth made it 6-2. The three-RBI night was the most for Sosa since driving in five runs against the Washington Nationals on June 23.

Burleson's RBI double sparked a three-run rally for the Cardinals in the eighth. Masyn Winn and José Fermín followed with run-scoring hits to cut their deficit to one.

Jordan Walker extended his hitting streak to 10 games, the fourth streak of 10 of more games for him this season.

Dobbins (2-3) allowed three runs, with just one earned, in five innings. He gave up four hits, walked three and struck out six as the Cardinals lost for the second time in three games.

Up next

Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (15-4, 2.65 ERA) will face Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante (12-6, 3.63 ERA) on Tuesday.