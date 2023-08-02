Watch CBS News
Your losing Mega Millions lottery ticket can get you a free Krispy Kreme doughnut Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Your losing Mega Millions lottery ticket is worth some free dough at Krispy Kreme on Wednesday.

All you have to do is take your losing ticket to any Krispy Kreme store for a free original glazed doughnut.

The offer is limited to one doughnut per customer while supplies last, and it's good with any lottery ticket.

So, even when you lose, you still win.

