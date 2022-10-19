Krasner to testify to Pennsylvania House committee if held in public

Krasner to testify to committee on restoring law and order if held in public

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says he will testify before the Pennsylvania House select committee on Friday if the hearing is in public. The Committee on Restoring Law and Order is focusing on rising crime in Philadelphia.

Krasner says the committee asked him to testify in private.

There's no word if the committee has agreed to public testimony from Krasner.

Last month, the House voted to hold Krasner in contempt for failing to provide the committee with all documentation they requested.