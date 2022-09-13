Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt

By CBS3 Staff

Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner in contempt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House on Tuesday voted to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt. This comes after the district attorney declined to comply with a subpoena issued by a select committee.

The committee says Krasner is denying members access to important documents and that's hindering its work.

Eyewitness News reached out to Krasner for comment. We haven't gotten a response.

Republican legislators have been working to impeach Krasner.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 7:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

