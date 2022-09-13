Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House on Tuesday voted to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt. This comes after the district attorney declined to comply with a subpoena issued by a select committee.
The committee says Krasner is denying members access to important documents and that's hindering its work.
Eyewitness News reached out to Krasner for comment. We haven't gotten a response.
Republican legislators have been working to impeach Krasner.
