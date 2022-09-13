Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt

Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner in contempt

Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner in contempt

Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner in contempt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House on Tuesday voted to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt. This comes after the district attorney declined to comply with a subpoena issued by a select committee.

The committee says Krasner is denying members access to important documents and that's hindering its work.

Eyewitness News reached out to Krasner for comment. We haven't gotten a response.

Republican legislators have been working to impeach Krasner.