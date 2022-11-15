Watch CBS News
Krasner impeachment vote to happen Tuesday

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Happening Tuesday, a Pennsylvania State House committee is expected to vote on articles of impeachment filed against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. The vote on Tuesday morning could bring the city's top prosecutor a step closer to being impeached.

The articles accuse Krasner of implementing policies that have contributed to the rise of gun violence in the city.

Krasner has defended his office's record and slammed the impeachment effort as a political stunt.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 6:29 AM

