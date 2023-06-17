Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy with sign at husband Travis Barker's concert

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant again.

The mother of three announced that she was expecting her fourth child with a handmade sign that she displayed as her husband, Travis Barker, performed on stage. This will be her first child with Barker.

Kardashian, 44, shared a video of herself holding the sign and jumping in the audience on her Instagram page. Barker, 47, also shared the video.

An Instagram video shared in Kardashian's story shows Barker, the drummer for the band Blink-182, leaving the stage to find her in the audience and embrace her.

The simple sign read "Travis I'm pregnant" in black capital letters and appeared to be a reference to a Blink-182 music video, where a fan held up the same sign as Barker walked past. Multiple fans pointed out the similarities between the two signs, with one posting the two clips alongside each other and calling the moment "so cute." Kardashian shared that post on her Instagram story.

Stephanie Shepherd, a close friend of Kardashian's, shared a photo of the reality star sitting on the floor backstage and making the sign.

Kardashian and Barker did not offer any more information about the pregnancy.

Kardashian has previously spoken about the couple's fertility journey. On the season three premiere of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, she said that they had tried in-vitro fertilization, but "were done" with the process.

"We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us," she said. "If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

Kardashian shares her other three children with ex-husband Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

Barker is also a father. He shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the stepfather of 24-year-old Atiana Cecelia De La Hoya, Moakler's child from a previous relationship.

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot last year in a series of wedding celebrations.