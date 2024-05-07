Kody Clemens uses Bryce Harper's model bat en route to career night as Philadelphia Phillies dominate Blue Jays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper could only smile when Kody Clemens crushed a home run into the right field seats. As Clemens crossed the plate to the delight of 39,492 fans at Citizens Bank Park, Harper was caught yelling at the edge of the dugout "That's my bat!"

Was Clemens actually using Harper's bat, therefore gaining Harper's home run powers in the process?

"I ended up ordering the same model that he swings," Clemens said. "But when I got called up this time he gave me a couple of bats. That was actually my first swing with it tonight."

Clemens connected on his first swing with his Victus bat, sparking the Phillies to their seventh consecutive victory in a 10-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night. The Phillies have won 11 of 12 and 18 of their last 21 games to continue possessing the best record in baseball at 26-11. Only the 1976 and 1993 Phillies have started better after 37 games (27-10).

Harper's model bat was of good use for Clemens, who hit a two-run home run and an RBI triple in his first two at-bats, capping off a day in which he matched a career-high with four RBI. Clemens is 4-for-9 in the three games he's played, hitting two home runs and seven RBIs.

Clemens has played the majority of the season at Lehigh Valley, the product of being a part of a loaded roster without an opportunity at everyday at-bats. He's hit just .247 with three home runs, 16 RBI, and a .746 OPS in 23 games for the IronPigs, yet he finds ways to crush the ball when he's called up to the Phillies.

"I just try to stay ready," Clemens said of the transition from Triple-A to MLB. "See some velo off the machine and be ready for when my name is called. To come up and produce and help the team win feels really good."

Clemens started using Harper's model of bats last year during his three-month stint with the Phillies. He was trying out Harper and Nick Castellanos' model of bats, admitting they both felt good in his swing.

After producing with Harper's bat, Clemens knew that bat was the one.

"Damn, all right Bryce," Clemens recalled. "I know you got a bunch of them over there. I've been fortunate to be around these guys and they've been helping him out with that. He's the man."

Harper certainly had a night to remember with his bat, hitting a grand slam off Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios in the fourth inning that put the game in cruise control for the Phillies. Berrios, who came into the game with a major league-leading 1.44 ERA, left after Harper's grand slam as the Phillies scored eight runs off seven hits in the 3 2/3 innings he pitched.

Harper finished 3-for-3 on the night with a home run and four RBIs. He's hitting 6-for-11 (.545) with three home runs and 10 RBI in his last three games.

With players like Clemens driving in runs at the bottom of the order, it doesn't matter what model of Harper's bat he uses.

"He's a stud man," Harper said. "Just another ballplayer coming up and playing the game. It's fun to watch. For him to be able to come up, go down, come up and do what he does with the same mindset.

"I mean, he had a great spring right? Could have made any team out of camp. Just got the short end of the stick, but that shows you what type of person he is. He just comes from a professional family."

The night didn't go entirely perfect for Clemens. He did break that Harper-model bat later in the game, but he has others to use while he's filling in until Trea Turner returns from his left hamstring strain.

"Bryce got unlimited bats," Clemens said with a laugh. "It's good that he likes me."