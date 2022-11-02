Here's how and where Bryce Harper's bats are made

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A small business from Montgomery County has stepped up to the plate in a big way for the World Series.

On Wednesday, CBS3 toured Victus Sports – the company that makes some of the baseball bats used by the Phillies. Among their star clients is No. 3, Bryce Harper.

When Harper lugs his lumber to home plate to drop those famous South Philly bombs, his weapon of choice is a bat that comes from here at Victus Sports in King of Prussia.

"I've always been a Phillies fan growing up," Jared Smith said.

Smith co-founded Victus Sports back in 2012. Within a few years, Harper began belting baseballs with their bats.

"We started making bats for him when he was in the minor leagues," Smith said.

"This is the bat he uses in the World Series," Zach Boehmer, an employee at Victus Sports, said.

Boehmer watched one of Harper's recent home runs that broke his bat. So Boehmer rushed into the factory at midnight to have another Victus ready for the so-called king of swing.

"It just feels good knowing that you're a small part in getting him ready to hit," Boehmer said.

And CBS3 got an inside look at how Harper's bats are made.

They're first cut and shaved and sized to specifications before each is hand painted, and finally, special bats get engraved. One even has Harper's signature.

"His bat is made of maple," Smith said.

Victus Sports is a company of about 50 employees and is proud to be a small part of history as Harper holds their product is helping him and the Phillies swing their way through the World Series.

'It's a special moment for sure, and it's hard to put a value on it," Smith said. "It means a lot."

Victus Sports says about a quarter of Major League Baseball players use their bats.