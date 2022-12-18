Armed man shot by police outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- An armed man was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.

The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall.

Police said a bike officer located the suspect's vehicle, a red Nissan Juke, in the Green Deck but the suspect fled the parking deck at a high rate of speed. The suspect attempted to exit the the parking lot of the King of Prussia Mall near the Seasons 52 exit near North Gulph Road, but he got stuck in traffic.

Upper Merion Township Police confirm a police involved shooting at the King of Prussia Mall.



Suspect drove off a 4-foot stone wall after a hit & run accident. Both the officer & the suspect fired shots. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/rOxlV5GDwL — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) December 18, 2022

Police were able to pull up behind the suspect's vehicle, but then the suspect tried to escape again, authorities said. Once the man saw police, he turned right, jumped a curb and drove into the Seasons 52 parking lot and drove off a 4-foot stone wall, where his vehicle became disabled.

Police said an officer then exited his vehicle approached the suspect's car on foot and the suspect also left his car armed with a 9mm handgun, according to a release.

Authorities say the suspect and officer both discharged their weapons, but only the suspect was hit. The suspect was shot at least two times in his legs. He was taken to Paoli Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Upper Merion Township Police Department at 610-265-3232.