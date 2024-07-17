Man charged with murdering Philadelphia convenience store clerk, police looking for second suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man accused of shooting and killing a convenience store worker during a robbery in Frankford earlier this month has been arrested and charged with murder, according to police.

Police said 37-year-old Kharee Simmons was arrested Tuesday in the 100 block of North 54th Street in West Philadelphia. Simmons was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, robbery and related offenses.

A second suspect, Siddeeq Shakoor, is wanted in connection with the shooting, police said.

According to police, Shakoor is known to frequent the 5600 block of Windsor Street and the 4800 block of Mulberry Street in the city. Police are asking anyone with information about Shakoor's whereabouts to contact them.

Philadelphia Police Department

The shooting happened around midnight on Thursday, July 11, inside the Frankford Convenience Store in the 1500 block of Pratt Street.

According to police, an officer patrolling Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street was told by a woman that someone was shot inside the store. Police found a man, later identified as Kenneth Kennedy-McLeod, on the ground who had been shot in the torso and shoulders. Kennedy-McLeod was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene evidence suggested Kennedy-McLeod was killed during a robbery. Small said police found the cash register open with several dollar bills on the floor.

Kennedy-McLeod was found in a section of the store for employees only, Small added.

"Fortunately, inside of the store as well as outside the store, there are cameras. Interior and exterior cameras," Small said on July 11. "So hopefully these cameras recorded something that can help us with this homicide."