AutoZone employee dies after being injured during multi-car hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia

An AutoZone worker who was listed as critical after being hit during a multi-car hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood last Sunday has died.

Philadelphia police identified the employee as Kevin Taylor from Southwest Philadelphia.

According to the release by police, Taylor was pronounced dead on Oct. 24 after 3:30 p.m. He was hit by a speeding truck that ran a red light at Richmond and East Venango streets on Oct. 20.

@cbsphiladelphia The search is ongoing for a group of at least four teenagers accused of speeding down Venango Street in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood early Sunday and crashing into a truck, injuring its driver. Video shows the collision sent both trucks into several parked cars. Police said a white SUV following the teens pulled up to the crash site, and they might have escaped in that vehicle. #Philadelphia #news #hitandruncrash #crash ♬ original sound - CBS Philadelphia

Police said a black Ram truck slammed into the victim's white truck.

Police are now looking for four teenagers who ran the red light and into whether the truck was stolen.