AutoZone employee dies after being injured during multi-car hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

An AutoZone worker who was listed as critical after being hit during a multi-car hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood last Sunday has died.

Philadelphia police identified the employee as Kevin Taylor from Southwest Philadelphia.

According to the release by police, Taylor was pronounced dead on Oct. 24 after 3:30 p.m. He was hit by a speeding truck that ran a red light at Richmond and East Venango streets on Oct. 20.

Police said a black Ram truck slammed into the victim's white truck.

Police are now looking for four teenagers who ran the red light and into whether the truck was stolen.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

