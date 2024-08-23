Watch CBS News
Man arrested, woman killed after fire spreads to multiple homes in Philadelphia

By Joe Brandt

Fire kills 1 on residential block near Kensington Avenue in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was killed in a fire that broke out in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Friday morning, according to police.

The fire happened on the 1800 block of Russell Street, just off Kensington Avenue. The fire began around 4:30 a.m. and spread to multiple homes, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Police said the woman was found dead inside one of the homes.

One man was arrested after real-time crime cameras showed a man stepping off the front porch of one of the homes, Philadelphia police said. It wasn't immediately clear why the man was arrested or what charges he was facing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

