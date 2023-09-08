Community in Kennett Square remain vigilant as search for Danelo Cavalcante goes into 9th day

Neighbors around Chester County have mixed emotions while the search for Cavalcante continues

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- As the search perimeter in the search for Danelo Cavalcante continues to shift, neighbors living and working in the area are remaining vigilant. We heard mixed emotions Friday.

While many people are still cautious, locking their doors and checking surveillance cameras, they're also trying to live life as normally as they can.

"We were hearing like sirens and we're like is that? Could that be? Heather Frishmuth said. "So there's always that thought in the back of your mind."

Frishmuth is hoping Friday is the day Cavalcante is back in custody. While she doesn't live in the direct search area, she frequents Kennett Square.

"Nine days. I know it just seems a little bit unreal and this morning when I woke up, I really was hoping that they caught him," she said.

Police confirmed the convicted murderer has now been seen on trail cameras at Longwood Gardens on two different days, the most recent being Wednesday night.

The search perimeter moved west and Pennsylvania State Trooper cars could be seen Friday along Route 1.

"I drove by and saw some police officers every 50 yards or so with weapons that I've never seen before in my life," Kevin McVey said. "I mean I don't know if it's scary but it's just a little unsettling."

On Longwood Road, U.S. Marshals were seen combing the grounds.

The botanical garden remained closed after it abruptly shut down Thursday night while a spokesperson said authorities "searched an area of interest" on the grounds.

"When you see the cornfields, when you see all the other stuff, the grass up to your waist, it's really a difficult job the police have got trying to find him," Colin Carson said.

Several people we spoke with in Kennett Square say they're keeping a close eye on their homes and cars as Cavalcante remains on the run.

"It's just shocking that so many people are searching and it's one person and we can't find him," Jennifer Hall said.

Despite everything going on nearby, the 38th annual Mushroom Festival will go on as planned.

Kennett Square police say they're regularly keeping in touch with those coordinating the manhunt.