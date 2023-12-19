Kendall Stephens, Philadelphia LGBTQ activist, charged with rape of minors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia LGBTQ activist has been arrested and charged for sexual assault of minors, court documents show. Kendall Stephens, 37, was arrested Monday and had a preliminary arraignment in Philadelphia Municipal Court.

Court documents show Stephens was charged with rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors, indecent assault against people less than 13 years of age, obscenity to minors and endangering the welfare of children.

Details of the allegations against Stephens have not yet been released.

In Aug. 2020, Stephens, a Black trans woman, was the victim of a hate crime and an assault inside her South Philadelphia home.

Tymesha Wearing was convicted in February of aggravated assault and conspiracy for her role in the home invasion and group assault of Stephens. Wearing also was convicted of hate crimes, which are considered summary offenses in the city.

Wearing was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months of house arrest, and she will not be eligible for parole until 18 months of home confinement, 120 hours of community service, a letter of apology to Stephens and a court-monitored anger management program are all completed.

Stephens became an LGBTQ+ activist after her attack, previously pushing lawmakers for more protection of the community.

A judge set Stephens' bail for $250,000.

Stephens' next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 29.