Kelly Drive still closed due to flooding Tuesday morning, water starting to recede

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's Kelly Drive is still closed between Falls Bridge and Hunting Park due to flooding Tuesday morning, though the water has started to recede.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said in a social media post early Tuesday that crews will remove mud and debris from the roadway once the water recedes enough.

The scenic drive closed Monday due to flooding along the Schuylkill River after a prolonged storm Sunday night into Monday dumped more than 3 inches of rain in Philadelphia. The Poconos got more than 4 inches, and some areas in Delaware and New Jersey saw more than 5 inches of rain.

Throughout the day Monday, PennDOT reported dozens of traffic impacts and travel delays caused by flooding, both around the Philadelphia area and region.

In addition to the heavy rain, the storm also caused wind in some places, and thousands of people in Pennsylvania and New Jersey woke up without power Monday.