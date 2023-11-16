Watch CBS News
Rob McElhenney bids $35k on Eagles letterman jacket inspired by Princess Diana

By Phoenix Berman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia native and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney may be one step closer to securing coveted Eagles swag. 

During Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights," the brothers shouted out Mac for bidding $10,050 on an Eagles letterman jacket inspired by Princess Diana and signed by Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce. 

During the episode, Jason and Travis pointed out that despite his efforts, McElhenney had been outbid, raising the auction to about $20,000. 

In response to the podcast episode, McElhenney posted on X asking the Kelces to check again as he raised his bid to $35,000. 

So far, McElhenney has the highest bid on the jacket.

