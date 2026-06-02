Salem County, New Jersey, residents outraged after two K9 officers suddenly die with no explanation

Across Salem County, New Jersey, many people are demanding answers after the Salem County Sheriff's Office announced two police K9s with the department died tragically.

"A lot of people want to know how it happened of course because K9s are considered policemen," Montrey Wright, who lives in Salem, said.

"How did that even happen? Aren't they supposed to be with their handler at all times?" Kirah Jarrett said.

The Salem County Prosecutor's Office confirms it has launched an investigation.

K9 Rip was a patrol and narcotics detection dog with the sheriff's office for nearly three years. Boomer was a bomb detection dog for the past five years.

Jarrett lives in Salem, and her dog Chippy's parents were former police K9s.

"It broke my heart. I cried this morning because I have one," Jarrett said.

The sheriff's office posted on social media K9 Rip and K9 Boomer died Friday afternoon, but didn't provide the circumstances or an explanation. The department tells CBS News Philadelphia the incident was immediately turned over to the Salem County Prosecutor's Office to conduct an investigation.

In a statement, the department added, "To preserve the integrity of that investigation, our office must refrain from further comment. This office seeks to understand the full details of how this incident transpired and plans to release information when able."

"These dogs are heroes and we need answers, we need accountability," said Staci Goveia, the president and CEO of Protecting K9 Heroes, a national nonprofit.

Goveia is now calling on the sheriff's office to be more transparent.

"While the public appreciates knowing this tragedy happened there's just too many unanswered questions that we need answers to to honor these dogs," she said.

The prosecutor's office says the sheriff's office is fully cooperating.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy and K9 handler is now on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.