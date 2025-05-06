Pyramids, flamingo watching and beaches: Philadelphia middle schoolers head to Mexico on school trip

A group of local middle schoolers is making their way to Mexico for the trip of a lifetime. The eighth graders at Jacquelyn Kelley Discovery Charter School in Philadelphia make a trip like this every year to experience the history, culture and natural wonders of another country.

In the past, the school has sent students to Germany, Spain, Italy and Thailand, to name a few. This year, it's wings up to Mexico for a week-long, life-changing educational expedition.

Students arrived at JYK Discovery Charter School late Monday night. They stowed their bags on the bus and said goodbye to their families before heading to the airport a little after midnight. They'll arrive in Cancun Tuesday morning to kick off seven days of sightseeing across the Yucatan and the Mayan Riviera, including stops at famous cathedrals, palaces, plazas and a visit to the Mayan ruins of Chichén Itza.

There's also plenty of fun built into the itinerary with activities like a flamingo watching tour, swimming in a cenote and spending a day at a beach in Tulum.

The students are most excited about spending time at the beach and trying authentic Mexican food.

"I never really had Mexican food like that," Samira, a student on the trip, said. "So I want to try it and see what they got."

"I'm excited to make new memories with my friends, enjoy my time there, just explore new things and see what I like," said Jaydah, another classmate making the trip.

"They're going to be getting an opportunity to visit a variety of different pyramids, going on a variety of different excursions to give us some experience, understand some of the culture, definitely be part of the language, and get a chance to enjoy and have some fun," said Fred Fields, an IT support specialist at JYK Discovery Charter School.

All of the students on the trip will be keeping a daily journal of their travels, and they'll write an essay afterward summarizing all of the history, culture and natural wonders they experienced abroad.