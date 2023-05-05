Jury deliberations resume for ex-cop seen pepper spraying protestors on I-76

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jury deliberations continue in the case of former Philadelphia SWAT officer Richard Nicoletti who was filmed pepper-spraying demonstrators on I-676 during the 2020 George Floyd Protests. Nicoletti could learn his fate as early as Friday.

Nicoletti says he was just following orders. Prosecutors argue the use of force was not necessary.

On Thursday, May 4 the jury heard closing arguments in Nicoletti's trial where prosecutors and defense attorneys argued whether or not his actions that were captured on camera were criminal.

"They have not presented to you anyone who said Richard Nicoletti did anything but his job," Nicoletti's defense attorney Fortunato Perri Jr. said. "He's not a criminal."

Assistant District Attorney Brian Collins had the final word and told the jury: "We're talking about that one moment, if that use of force is immediately necessary in that moment...You know it absolutely was not."

That's when then 35-year-old Nicoletti was seen on the Vine Street Expressway deploying pepper spray in the faces of kneeling people demonstrating after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The day of protests began with a peaceful rally for criminal justice and police reform at City Hall and a march through the city. Then, some of the crowd went onto I-676 during the evening rush hour.

The crowd on the highway was later broken up when the city deployed tear gas.

Nicoletti faces simple assault and reckless endangerment charges.

The city of Philadelphia reached a $9.25 million settlement in March with the protestors involved in the incident.