Dinosaurs invade the Delaware Valley while Jurassic Quest is in town at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Dinosaurs big and small call upon the Philadelphia area with Jurassic Quest in town

Dinosaurs big and small call upon the Philadelphia area with Jurassic Quest in town

Dinosaurs big and small call upon the Philadelphia area with Jurassic Quest in town

If your kids like dinosaurs, listen up. North America's most popular interactive dinosaur event is back in town. This weekend, those in the Delaware Valley will get a chance to walk among a herd of realistic dinosaurs at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center!

Science would tell us dinosaurs have been extinct for millions of years, but this weekend, proof at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center says otherwise. Embark on an experience made for the whole family at Jurassic Quest.

Jurassic Quest has been entertaining and educating families with its dazzling dinos since 2013, the longest-running dinosaur event, according to the organization's website.

Guests seeking a Jurassic journey can meet and see the realistic, life-sized, and baby dinosaurs that once roamed the earth. Visitors can also enjoy new Jurassic Jeeps, or hitch a ride in true Flinstones fashion, on a dinosaur. According to Dino Trainer Shannon, Jurassic Quest also offers interactive shows with the Utahraptor every hour.

Dino Trainer Shannon hung out with CBS News Philadelphia all morning long to show off some of what you can expect on this Jurassic journey. You can watch the full deep dive on Jurassic Quest in the video player above.

Jurassic Quest is happening on Saturday and Sunday at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. Tickets are available online and in person and cost between $18 and $38 per person.