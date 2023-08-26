Watch CBS News
Jurassic Quest, America's largest dinosaur event, comes to the Philly area

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) -- Dinosaurs are invading the Delaware Valley. And the newly-arrived Jurassic Quest will take you a step back in time for a little prehistoric fun. 

Jurassic Quest describes itself as the nation's largest dinosaur event in America, and It is being hosted at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. It will be open at the expo center from Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Aug. 27, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

The event features life-like dinosaur animatronics and puppets, fossil excavations and plenty of unique photo opportunities. Some of the featured dinosaurs include baby dinosaurs, a sky-scraping Spinosaurus and a Tyrannosaurus rex.

jurassic-quest-greater-philadelphia-expo-center.jpg

We got a sneak peek Saturday morning and met Tyson the cuddly baby T-rex.

Workers at Jurassic Quest say it took 16 hours of preparation to launch this weekend's exhibit. 

Tickets can be purchased online and range from $19 to $36 per person.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 11:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

