Vigil held for 2 Pennsylvania troopers shot, 1 killed

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WGAL) -- Nearly 100 people gathered in the heart of Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, Sunday night to honor two state troopers --. 45-year-old James Wagner who was shot and critically injured, and 29-year-old Jacques Rouge who was shot and killed in a shootout.

"We're just a huge family in Juniata County. We have 24,000 people, but we are all one big family," said Glenn Kerstetter.

Kerstetter has been an EMT in Juniata County for more than 30 years. He was on duty Saturday when the call came over the radio.

"We were all on high alert that day because we didn't know what was going on. We didn't know who they were targeting," he said.

For a second, he said he was worried that he might not come home but he had a job to do and he did it, so Sunday, he was recognized alongside his colleagues, including those there only in spirit.

"I'm sure that makes every one of us feel we needed. We wanted, we appreciated," Kerstetter said.

Some of those in attendance knew one or both of the troopers, but most didn't. However, that didn't matter because all of them believe a small community is a tight-knit community and the people that protect it every day should be embraced by it.

"Like, this is what it's all about. That's why these people are here. They're here because they want to be part of this," said one community member at the vigil.