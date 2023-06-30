June 30 is busy travel day for July 4 holiday weekend: tips for drivers

Friday is busiest travel day for drivers ahead of July 4 weekend

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Friday, June 30, is expected to be one of the busiest travel days ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.

Whether you're driving or flying this holiday weekend, be prepared for busy airports and roads.

Friday is all about driving. AAA projects just about 671,000 Philadelphia-area residents will travel 50 miles or more, which is a 4% increase over last year.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission projects close to 6 million people will be hitting the roads between June 30 and July 9.

Traveling to/from #PHLAirport this holiday? Here are some things to know before heading to PHL:

🚘 Economy Lot parking capacity has doubled. Visit https://t.co/Lniou8IMuv for info

✈️ Check with airlines for latest flight updates pic.twitter.com/Zy1dbshxpC — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) June 30, 2023

Out of the holiday period, Friday is expected to be the busiest days for those driving into the Fourth of July weekend.

It helps that gas prices are down 30% from last year.

Travel authorities say the best time to travel by car is early morning or after 6 p.m.

As far as flying, Thursday was super busy at Philadelphia International Airport.

PHL experienced cancellations and delays for days after severe weather plagued the Northeast.



It’s all rolling into the holiday weekend. The TSA considers today the first day of Fourth of July travel. https://t.co/D0XcRIQDDs — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) June 29, 2023

AAA says over 4 million people will fly to their holiday destination.