June 30 is busy travel day for July 4 holiday weekend: tips for drivers

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Friday, June 30, is expected to be one of the busiest travel days ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.

Whether you're driving or flying this holiday weekend, be prepared for busy airports and roads.

Friday is all about driving. AAA projects just about 671,000 Philadelphia-area residents will travel 50 miles or more, which is a 4% increase over last year.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission projects close to 6 million people will be hitting the roads between June 30 and July 9.

Out of the holiday period, Friday is expected to be the busiest days for those driving into the Fourth of July weekend. 

It helps that gas prices are down 30% from last year. 

Travel authorities say the best time to travel by car is early morning or after 6 p.m. 

As far as flying, Thursday was super busy at Philadelphia International Airport.

AAA says over 4 million people will fly to their holiday destination.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 9:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

