Gov. Josh Shapiro side steps questions about if he wants to be Kamala Harris' running mate

NEVILLE ISLAND, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Josh Shapiro once again threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, but he stopped short of answering any questions about joining her ticket if she won the Democratic nomination.

Pennsylvania's governor was in Pittsburgh on Monday, joining forces with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, to talk about big investments coming to Pennsylvania to strengthen manufacturing and reduce pollution.

At Monday's event, Shapiro said he and Harris talked on the phone on Sunday to discuss Harris' run for president, and Shapiro said he fully supports her. He added that the call focused on defeating former President Donald Trump.

But Shapiro said Harris' decision on a running mate is deeply personal, so he wants her to make that decision free from political pressure.

"All I'm focused on is defeating Donald Trump," Shapiro said. "I served as attorney general when he was president. I had to take that guy to court over and over again, by the way, won every single time, to defend our right to vote, to defend women's reproductive rights, to defend the rights of workers to be able to form and join a union. We don't want to go back to that."

Shapiro added that he's known Vice President Harris for 20-plus years, as they are both prosecutors.

A recent Quinnipiac poll shows Shapiro at a 60 percent approval rating. He also set a record for the most votes ever cast for a candidate for governor in Pennsylvania.