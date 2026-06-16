Pennsylvania man faces over 600 charges related to AI-generated pornography investigation

A Pennsylvania man is facing more than 600 charges related to an AI-generated pornography investigation.

John Ohler Jr., a 41-year-old man from Montgomery County, is facing more than 200 counts of videotaping or depicting on a computer a child engaging in sexual acts, and another 200-plus counts of possession of child pornography.

The criminal complaint includes allegations of secretly recording videos of people in public places and allegations of creating AI-generated sexual videos of many people, including minors.

"I had absolutely no idea that any of that was going on," Ohler's estranged wife told CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia exclusively spoke with Ohler's estranged wife Tuesday. We're not using her name to protect her identity. She wanted to talk because she fears there could be more victims. She said this all started in October 2025 when she reported to police that Ohler had sent a sexually explicit photo of her to an unknown person.

"I went straight to the police department and filed a police report against the incident," she said.

According to the criminal complaint, when Lower Providence Township police started investigating, they found more than 100 digital storage devices, hidden cameras and recording devices, along with multiple AI-generated sexual videos.

Ohler's estranged wife told CBS News Philadelphia she knew about a dozen women in the videos, but many more she could not identify.

"It's definitely been hard to come to the realization that this is who I was married to and who I was raising a child with," she said.

Ohler was arrested in April and posted bond, according to court documents. He's due back in court in July.

"Mr. Ohler respectfully disagrees with the commonwealth's allegations and looks forward to having the evidence presented in Court, where the true facts of the case can be established," Marty Mullaney, Ohler's attorney, told CBS News Philadelphia in a statement.