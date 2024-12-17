Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman wears Eagles hat after losing bet to Mayor Cherelle Parker: "You won this round"

Sen. Fetterman loses bet to Mayor Parker; wears Eagles hat and proclaims Wawa is better than Sheetz

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman is making good on the bet he lost to Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Fetterman wore an Eagles hat on Capitol Hill on Tuesday because the Eagles beat the Steelers on Sunday.

He also carried a sign proclaiming that Wawa is better than Sheetz.

In the video, full of smiles and laughter, Fetterman said, "Hi everybody. Now, Mayor Parker was right. The Eagles are better than the Steelers and we also discovered that Wawa now is better than Sheetz. The good news is that I can't wait to serve and work with Mayor Parker to deliver for Philadelphia. So, we now have the truth. Go Birds. Go Birds. Go Birds."

Parkers later responded, praising the senator for being a good sport.

Fly Eagles Fly 🦅 https://t.co/7Ib0DEH6Qc pic.twitter.com/RXiSptjx4Y — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) December 17, 2024

Also with smiles and laughter, the mayor said, "Senator Fetterman, I have to say that Eagles Green sure looks good on you. Senator Fetterman, really, I want to thank you so very much for being such a great sport. It is all in good fun as we share our camaraderie across the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and I have been thinking, I've been thinking about the possibility that one day our teams will meet again in the Super Bowl. But until then Senator Fetterman, all I have to say is Fly Eagles Fly! And Wawa is better than Sheetz."

Eagles [12-2] won 27-13 at Lincoln Financial Field making this victory their 10th consecutive win. The last time the Eagles-Steelers played was in 2022 winning 35-13 and at the time, the Eagles were undefeated 7-0.

The bet also called for Fetterman to say this on the Senate floor.

We're still waiting to see that.