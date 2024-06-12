Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman "at fault" in Maryland crash, state police say

HANCOCK, Md. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was "at fault" and allegedly speeding before he rear-ended a car in a crash in Maryland on Sunday, state police said.

In a report on Wednesday, a witness of the crash told Maryland State Police Fetterman was driving in a car with his wife, Gisele, "well over the posted speed limit" as he passed by her on Interstate 70 just before the exit for Interstate 68 on Sunday just after 7:45 a.m. The speed limit on I-70 is 70 mph.

Moments later, the witness said Fetterman rear-ended a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by 62-year-old woman of Pennsylvania, according to state police.

"This was an unfortunate accident and I'm relieved and grateful that there were no serious injuries. I need to do better and do it slower – and I will," Fetterman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fetterman and the 62-year-old weren't tested for alcohol or substance use after the crash, state police said. Both Fetterman and the woman's vehicles were towed from the scene and all three were taken to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for treatment of their injuries.

Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder and discharged later Sunday afternoon.

No citations were issued and the crash is under investigation.

"Not the best way to spend our 16th wedding anniversary but we're doing well and happy to be back home in Braddock with the family," he posted on X following the crash.

Not the best way to spend our 16th wedding anniversary but we’re doing well and happy to be back home in Braddock with the family. pic.twitter.com/OKFmbUXtNF — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 10, 2024

Fetterman began serving in the Senate in 2023. He was previously Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor and the mayor of Braddock, which is just outside of Pittsburgh.