What is the NBA play-in tournament and what does it mean for the Philadelphia 76ers? The Sixers have been rolling since Joel Embiid came back from meniscus surgery and now face Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The winner will secure the 7th seed in the NBA Playoffs and face the New York Knicks. Ross DiMattei reports and explains what you need to know about the tournament, plus how Tyrese Maxey and Nicolas Batum are feeling ahead of the big game.