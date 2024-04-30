Watch CBS News
Joel Embiid misses 76ers shootaround, listed as questionable ahead of Game 5 against Knicks: sources

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the New York Knicks, a must-win for the 76ers as they battle their way back from a 3-1 game deficit in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs.

Team sources told CBS News Philadelphia that Embiid's status remains questionable due to left knee injury recovery and a migraine.

Sources also said Embiid missed Tuesday morning's team shootaround.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Alexandra Simon

First published on April 30, 2024 / 11:55 AM EDT

