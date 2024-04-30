Joel Embiid misses 76ers shootaround, listed as questionable ahead of Game 5 against Knicks: sources
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the New York Knicks, a must-win for the 76ers as they battle their way back from a 3-1 game deficit in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs.
Team sources told CBS News Philadelphia that Embiid's status remains questionable due to left knee injury recovery and a migraine.
Sources also said Embiid missed Tuesday morning's team shootaround.
This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.