Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, Philadelphia basketball great and father of Kobe, dies at 69

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, a former Philadelphia 76ers and La Salle's basketball great and the father of the late Kobe Bryant, has died. He was 69.

Bryant was a first-round draft pick in 1975 by the Golden State Warriors. The Sixers acquired his rights months later, and Bryant spent four seasons playing for his hometown team.

The 6-foot-9 forward played college basketball at La Salle University, averaging 20.3 points across two seasons from 1973-75. He later was an assistant basketball coach at La Salle from 1993 to 1996.

"Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96," the La Salle men's basketball team posted on X, formerly Twitter. "He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed."

This is a developing story and will be updated.