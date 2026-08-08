Chester County doctor explains how prostate cancer spreads as Joe Biden's health worsens, son says

The son of former President Joe Biden shared an update on his father's health during an interview with the BBC Friday, saying the former president's cancer is spreading and is "very debilitating" and "painful".

"It's not good. The cancer has spread. It's metastasized into his bones and further," Hunter Biden said. "It's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects."

The comments come over a month after the former president's last public appearance in June. Hunter says it's been tough on him and his family.

"It's really really hard and it's really sad to watch," Hunter said.

The personal office of the former president announced his cancer diagnosis in May of 2025. Biden, 83, began receiving care in Philadelphia to treat what his office described as an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Dr. Michael Dabrow, who is the medical director at Paoli Hospital's Cancer Center, says prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer among men.

"Unfortunately, a large section of patients who have prostate cancer, that starts out in the prostate can travel to other areas, and bones are by far the most common area it goes to," Dabrow said. "So even with good local treatment, sometimes those tumors escape from the prostate and go to the bones."

Dabrow said that even with the best treatments, tumors can still spread to other areas.

There are still treatments available when cancer has spread to the bones, including therapeutic radiation, which circulates throughout the body and can help relieve discomfort.

Dabrow urges anyone, especially men as they get older, to talk to their doctors about whether prostate cancer screening is right for them to help detect cancer early.

"There's no tumor, like no tumor," Dabrow said.

Many people are now wishing the former president well, including Emily Payne who says she also was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer.

"It takes its toll on the whole family," Payne said. "So, that's why I think we can only have the best intentions and thoughts for his whole family during this time."

"It's horrible. Just that whole situation wishing him well and hope he is doing alright," Sam Pendrak said.