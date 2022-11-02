Watch CBS News
Jimmy Rollins signs autographs for fans at NJ mall

Digital Brief: Nov, 2, 2022 (AM)
DEPTFORD, NJ (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, Phillies fans had the chance to meet a team legend who's back in town for the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Former shortstop Jimmy Rollins was at Dick's Sporting Goods, where he signed autographs for fans. He's throwing out one of the ceremonial first pitches Wednesday night at Game 4.

Rollins is a four-time Gold Glove winner, 2007 National League MVP and the Phillies' all-time hits leader. He retired from the MLB in 2016 with a total of 2,455 hits.

Rollins is not the only member of the 2008 World Series winning Phillies who's back in the area this week. Former first baseman Ryan Howard, pitcher Cole Hamels and outfielders Jayson Werth and Shane Victorino caught the first pitches for Game 3 Tuesday night.  

 
Catcher Carlos Ruiz was also spotted at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night.

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 12:19 PM

