Jim's South Street hopes to reopen by the end of summer

Jim's South Street hopes to reopen by end of summer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the city's most popular cheesesteak spots could be back open by the end of summer. Jim's South Street owner Ken Silver tells CBS Philadelphia he hopes to reopen the restaurant by Labor Day.

It's been closed since last July when a fire ripped through the building.

Jim's released renderings of the plans to rebuild the restaurant last week.

Investigators say a problem with electrical wiring sparked the fire.