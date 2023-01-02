Jim's South Street shares renderings of construction plans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fans of Jim's Steaks on South Street got a glimpse of the plans to rebuild the iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant.

On Monday, Jim's tweeted renderings of the construction plans.

The restaurant has been closed since a fire ripped through the building last July.

Investigators blamed the fire on a problem with electrical wiring.

The restaurant's owner has not revealed yet when he plans to reopen, but in December the account tweeted an update of the damage caused by the fire.