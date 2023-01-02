Watch CBS News
Jim's South Street shares renderings of construction plans

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Jim's South Street reveals renderings to rebuild restaurant
Jim's South Street reveals renderings to rebuild restaurant 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fans of Jim's Steaks on South Street got a glimpse of the plans to rebuild the iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant. 

On Monday, Jim's tweeted renderings of the construction plans. 

The restaurant has been closed since a fire ripped through the building last July.

Investigators blamed the fire on a problem with electrical wiring.

The restaurant's owner has not revealed yet when he plans to reopen, but in December the account tweeted an update of the damage caused by the fire.  

