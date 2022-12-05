Jim's South St. shares updates about "epic Philly comeback"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jim's South Street, the iconic cheesesteak shop in South Philadelphia, went up in flames in July 2022. Now, Jim went to Twitter to update the world about the progress of the damaged building.

Many of you have asked, “When will Jim’s reopen?” Well… as you can see, there’s lots of work ahead. Thank you for the flood of well-wishes and support. We can’t wait to share our progress toward an epic Philly comeback.#cheesesteak #CutMeMick #SuperbowlLII #jimssouthstreet pic.twitter.com/6e1VE8pCep — Jim's South St (@JimsSouthStreet) December 3, 2022

The place posted pictures of the inside of the building and says, "as you can see, there's lots of work ahead."

Jim's South Street thanks everyone for their well-wishes and is eager to start their comeback.

The restaurant features its iconic art decor exterior and is one of the best-known cheesesteak spots in Philadelphia. It's been at the corner of South and 4th Streets for nearly 50 years.

In July, the fire department said problems likely stemmed from issues with the HVAC and duct systems.