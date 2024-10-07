18-year-old Jett Luchanko makes Philadelphia Flyers' opening-day roster

At the start of training camp, Philadelphia Flyers general manager Danny Briere didn't believe 18-year-old Jett Luchanko could crack the club's opening-day roster. He was proven wrong.

Luchanko, one of the youngest players selected in the 2024 NHL draft at 17, has made Philadelphia's roster and could become the youngest player ever to make his NHL debut for the Flyers on Friday night in Vancouver.

"He's blown us away since Day 1," Briere said during a press conference Monday. "The speed is one thing that really jumped out. Top-end NHL speed already at such a young age. That's impressive. … At the same time, nothing's guaranteed. He may be here for one day or he could be here for the whole season. There's nothing guaranteed. We're taking it day by day, but he's been really impressive, and so far, he's earned the right to start with us."

Luchanko will join 19-year-old top prospect Matvei Michkov as two teenagers on the Flyers' 23-man roster. Philadelphia will carry 14 forwards and seven defensemen with two goalies.

The Flyers also placed defenseman Ryan Ellis on injured reserve Monday.

The 18-year-old Luchanko didn't kick the door in by putting up crazy offensive numbers in the preseason — he had just two assists in four games. However, he became a favorite of head coach John Tortorella and the team's front office because of the minor details.

Briere cited the way Luchanko supports his teammates and makes them better and said once they looked past the point total, they saw a player who could help the Flyers win hockey games.

"You start watching him play, and it's the details," Briere said. "All the little details in his game. … Defensively, in the neutral zone, always in good position. Offensively, just supporting his teammates, keeping players alive. It was very impressive."

The Flyers can still send Luchanko back to his junior team, Guelph Storm of the OHL, after nine games without burning a year of his entry-level contract.

Here is the Flyers' full 23-man opening-day roster.

Forwards: Bobby Brink, Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, Luchanko, Garnet Hathaway, Scott Laughton, Ryan Poehling, Noah Cates, Michkov, Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost, Tyson Foerster, Owen Tippett, Joel Farabee

Defensemen: Egor Zamula, Travis Sanheim, Cam York, Jamie Drysdale, Nick Seeler, Rasmus Ristolainen, Erik Johnson

Goalies: Samuel Ersson, Ivan Fedotov