Jesús Luzardo strikes out 12 in 1st career shutout; Kyle Schwarber homers in Phillies' win over Braves

Jesús Luzardo struck out 12 and tossed two-hit ball in his first career shutout in 150 starts and Kyle Schwarber hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 1-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

The Phillies split a four-game series with the NL East-leading Braves and cut the division lead to four games.

The NL pitcher of the month for August, Luzardo (14-5) didn't walk a batter until the ninth inning and retired the final two batters to complete the 109-pitch gem in 1 hour, 51 minutes. He threw 78 strikes.

Luzardo had another sensational outing that continues to make the Phillies look smart for not allowing the lefty to test free agency at the end of the season. He signed a $135 million, five-year contract in March and has gone out and pitched every bit like a Game 1 playoff starter.

Schwarber got him the win when he hit his MLB-leading 43rd homer into the second deck against reliever Didier Fuentes (5-2).

Atlanta starter Grant Holmes struck out six and tossed three-hit ball over six innings. He struck out the side in the third and threw six shutout innings for the sixth time this season.

The Phillies loaded the bases with two outs against Holmes in the first only to waste the scoring opportunity when Bryson Stott lined out to center to end the inning. Holmes also retired Luiz Arrez to end the seventh and leave a runner stranded on third.

Philadelphia fans reveled in booing Braves slugger and Phillies foil Ronald Acuña Jr. in each of his four plate appearances. Acuña hit a tying three-run homer in Sunday's 5-4 win and gave himself a curtain call to the irritation of Phillies fans.

He walked in the ninth but was left on base when Ozzie Albies flew out to end the game.

The Braves send RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1, 7.13 ERA) to the mound Tuesday against Tampa Bay in the start of a six-game homestand. The homestand ends with three games against the Phillies.

Up next

The Phillies will start RHP Andrew Painter (3-8, 5.55 ERA) Tuesday in the first game of a three-game set against Houston.