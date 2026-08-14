With support from coach and dad, Philadelphia athlete prepares for CFFC fight: "It's just going to be fire"

Jeremiah "Jay" Delgado was introduced to MMA at 11 years old when his dad, Angel, brought him to the gym. A decade later, the two still spend time there together.

"You just see everybody's pushing, everybody's just, it's grit, grit, determination. Everybody's fighting for a dream," Delgado said.

For Delgado, now 21, the dream starts at Marquez MMA in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. He credits his dad with his success in the sport.

"He's the man," Delgado said. "He's the reason I'm able to do everything that I can. If it wasn't for him, I don't know where I would be."

Courtesy Jeremiah Delgado

He's on the fight card Friday night for CFFC at 2300 Arena in South Philly.

"The game plan's already been executed over the past four or five weeks. We've just been solidifying it even more and more," Delgado said.

Growing up in North Philadelphia, Delgado said, the sport was more than just an outlet. The gym became a safe haven.

"I'm just glad that God allowed me to find this gym because this gym has kept me out of a lot of things, you know, gun violence and getting in with the wrong crowd and just mixing with the wrong people," Delgado said. "And I'm blessed."

Marquez MMA owner John Marquez has coached Delgado for years and has become another father figure.

"He's undefeated, top prospect. He's like my son, you know? I'll be on him like as if he was my son," Marquez said. "I love him."

Delgado said he'll be bringing the heat Friday night.

"This is a chance for me to show my skillset that John has blessed me with," Delgado said. "And it's just going to be fire, you know what I mean?" he said.