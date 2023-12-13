Jennifer Brown murder: Jury deliberating fate of suspect Blair Watts

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The fate of a Montgomery County man accused of killing his business partner earlier this year is now in the hands of a jury.

Blair Watts, of Royersford, is charged with the murder of Jennifer Brown, a Limerick mother whose name was all over social media and news media after she was reported missing in January.

Relatives and members of the community banded together to hand out flyers and participated in search parties. More than two weeks later, investigators found Brown's body wrapped in plastic and partially buried at an industrial complex at 5th and Chestnut Streets in Royersford.

About three weeks later, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced charges against Watts. Investigators believe Watts killed Brown and disposed of her body.

Pieces of a black and white hair clip were found embedded in the carpet at Brown's home, and those matched up with other pieces of plastic found at the scene in Royersford.

"That became significant to say this likely happened in her house and then she was taken to this shallow grave," Steele said in February when charges were announced.

Investigators say Watts was Brown's business partner and friend. The two planned on opening a restaurant called "Birdie's Kitchen" in Phoenixville at the end of January.

Brown and Watts entered a business partnership together in late August 2022.

In 2022, Watts spoke to CBS News Philadelphia about the comfort food he was cooking up.