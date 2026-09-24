Jenkintown ends varsity high school football program after 1 game: "We're devastated"

Just weeks after Harriton High School cancelled its football program, another Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, school has cut its season short.

In a message to parents, the Jenkintown School District announced it has decided to suspend its varsity football season after just one game.

The principal and athletic director say the team did not have the "roster size and consistent player participation" to keep players safe given the physical demands of playing multiple positions. Jenkintown Middle-High School has a total of 312 students in grades 7-12, girls and boys.

"We're devastated, especially with-it being Matt's senior year," Craig Ecker, a parent of a Jenkintown football player, said.

Ecker is the father of four boys, all of whom played football at Jenkintown. His youngest, Matthew, is a senior. Craig Ecker shared photos from his son's first and now only game of this season.

Craig Ecker

"He'd come back from an injury his junior year, so he was excited to play this year," Ecker said. "Came back, played one game, he played great, but it stinks to walk off the field and never get a chance to come back and do it again."

Ecker says that while he's disappointed for his son and all the players, he understands and, like many, wasn't completely surprised by the decision.

"The writing had been on the wall. Participation had been low," Ecker said. "We suffered injuries in that game, and you can kind of tell."

School officials say while the football program is ending, athletes can still continue to practice and meet with coaches for player development. The goal one day is to get the program back here to Jenkintown, if and when the numbers support it.

"All we can hope for this school is small," Ecker said. "We don't have a very large graduation size, so you know we just need the boys to be up to play."